King Charles ‘will have to pay’ for slavery: ‘Sitting-ducks in the firing line!’

File Footage

Experts warn King Charles may become the generation ‘paying’ for Britain’s past links to slavery.



Royal author Jan Moir made these admissions as part of a piece for the Daily Mail.

There, she claimed, “The whole business of reparations for those whose ancestors were enslaved is gathering momentum both in America and over here, putting the sitting-duck Royal Family in the firing line.”

“But is it right to make history apologise for itself? And for innocent heirs to pay for the sins of their fathers? Whatever the wrongs and wrongs of the situation — after all, there are no rights — the clamour for reparations is growing bigger by the day.”