 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall
Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

Jennifer Aniston turned heads as she walked the red carpet of the Murder Mystery 2 photo call in Paris on Thursday.

The Friends star, 54, looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a glittering golden ensemble. She was joined by her co-star Adam Sandler, 56, at the event, held at the famous Pont Debilly with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

Aniston donned the floor-length gown, which perfectly complimented the actress's flawless physique. The dress’ pale gold hue also matched the Morning Show actress’ tresses. She completed the look with a dainty bracelet, and a simple ring.

Sandler, on the other hand, channeled classic Hollywood charm in a navy blue suit paired with a matching dark tie.

Aniston and Sandler posed on the red carpet in front of the Eiffel Tower. The pair also clicked pictures with a few of their other co-stars, including Mélanie Laurent, Dany Boon, Jeremy Garelick, and Kuhoo Verma.

Murder Mystery 2 is set to hit Netflix for streaming on March 31st.

More From Entertainment:

Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’
Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington
Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview

Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral
J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice
Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'

Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'
Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’

Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’
Harry, Meghan expected to attend coronation with kids even though they aren't invited

Harry, Meghan expected to attend coronation with kids even though they aren't invited
'LOTR' star Andy Serkis ‘freaked out’ when first introduced to Gollum

'LOTR' star Andy Serkis ‘freaked out’ when first introduced to Gollum
France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt

France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provided an 'antidote' to negativity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provided an 'antidote' to negativity
Ben Affleck says he doesn't blame ex Jennifer Garner for his addiction to alcohol

Ben Affleck says he doesn't blame ex Jennifer Garner for his addiction to alcohol