Camila Cabello breaks up from billionaire boyfriend

Camila Cabello has reportedly split from Lebanese billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub after around 18 months together, with the pair said to have grown apart as she turns her focus to new music.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that the relationship has come to an end.

Cabello, 29, and Chalhoub, 39, were first linked in November 2024 after meeting at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia, and went on to document a whirlwind romance across some of the world's most glamorous destinations, Paris, Rome, St Barths, Monaco and Ibiza all featured on their social media.

Last summer, Cabello hinted she was "very much in love."

The signs of a cooling had been there for some time, however. The last photograph she shared of Chalhoub was taken at her 29th birthday celebration in March, and the last time the pair were seen together publicly was at Coachella in April.

Before the birthday appearance, they had not been spotted together for over four months.

During their time together, the couple were far from shy about their affection.

They attended the pre-BAFTA Nominees party in London in February and sat front row at Chanel's autumn/winter 2025 show in Paris in March, holding hands until Chalhoub spotted someone filming them and ducked behind Cabello's shoulder.

Chalhoub comes from one of the Middle East's most prominent luxury retail dynasties.

His family's Dubai-based Chalhoub Group distributes brands including Versace, Jimmy Choo, Jacquemus and several LVMH-owned labels across the region, and the family fortune was estimated at $1.7 billion as of 2019.

Cabello has always been guarded about her personal life, and has spoken about why.

"I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don't want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part," she told Latina magazine.

Before Chalhoub, she dated Austin Mahone, Matthew Hussey, Shawn Mendes and Austin Kevitch. She is now said to be focused on her forthcoming album.