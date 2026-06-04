What does Jennifer Aniston think of ex husband Brad Pitt's ‘Friends' cameo?

Jennifer Aniston thinks her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s cameo on Friends was absolutely hilarious, fondly looking back at his guest appearance during a rare public reflection on their past.

The actress, who played Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom, reminisced about the show’s iconic Thanksgiving-themed episodes during a joint interview with her former costar Lisa Kudrow for Variety.

When Kudrow brought up Pitt’s cameo and noted how hilarious it was, Aniston completely agreed, smilingly remembering just how funny the moment turned out to be.

The memorable cameo occurred in 2001 during the show's eighth season, right while Pitt and the Morning Show star were still married.

In the classic episode titled The One with the Rumor, Pitt played Will Colbert, a character who secretly loathed Rachel Green and had even formed an "I Hate Rachel" club with Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer.

Despite the fact that Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, the Hollywood pair have famously managed to remain on good terms in the more than two decades since their split.

During her conversation with Kudrow, the Emmy-winning actress highlighted that Pitt was just one of the massive "movie stars" who stepped onto the Friends set over the years.

She reeled off a star-studded list of legendary guest actors including Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini, and Sean Penn.

Interestingly, Aniston revealed that no matter how famous or accomplished these celebrity guest stars were in the wider film industry, they were always incredibly nervous about performing on the sitcom's stage, a fact she always found deeply fascinating.

Kudrow agreed with her former castmate, explaining that the unique acting style required for Friends, which also starred Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry, was totally different from what the film stars were typically used to.

She recalled that guests would struggle to find the right tone because the multi-camera format is neither traditional theatre, a movie, nor typical television.

Kudrow laughed as she remembered how she once tried to explain the secret of the sitcom's delivery to a confused guest star, telling them to keep the exact same intention but simply talk louder, to which Aniston jokingly chimed in to finish her sentence, shouting, "Just louder!"