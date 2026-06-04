Pink reveals what she is ‘afraid' of, but does anyway

Pink has revealed that she is genuinely afraid of heights, and that this is precisely why she keeps launching herself into the air at her concerts.

The singer, 46, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, 2 June, where she opened up about the phobia and the logic behind refusing to let it win.

She recalled an early incident that confirmed just how real the fear is, describing a drive with her husband Carey along a cliff road that ended with her demanding to get out of the car and walk.

"I said, 'Let me out or I'll never speak to you again.' I had to walk. I cannot handle heights," she said.

"And that's why I do that. I believe in feeling the fear and doing it anyway."

Far from being a problem, the aerial performances have become the defining spectacle of her live shows, and she described the effect they have on audiences as the main reason she keeps doing them.

"It turns 50-year-old men into 6-year-old boys... Like the first time you see magic," she said. "I get that every night from people. That's why I'm so bored at home."

When Meyers asked how she switches off the fear once she is actually in the air, she was straightforward about it.

"It's so freeing. My mom was once like, 'Aren't you ever going to stay on the ground?' And I was like, 'Why would I?' If I can do this, if I can convince people to shoot me out of a stage floor, why wouldn't I do that? It's so much fun."