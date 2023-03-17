Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying

After reading the comment, J-Hope grew visibly concerned

ARMYs are angry after someone spoke about BTS Jungkook tearing up while on a live stream to member J-Hope. J-Hope held a surprise live broadcast for fans on March 16th.

He spent the stream chatting lightly with fans, even jokingly entertaining a person who claimed to be Suga’s wife. One comment in particular, however, brought up Jungkook’s recent live stream where it seemed he had started crying. Though fans were concerned, he quickly explained that his rhinitis makes his eyes water when he consumes alcohol.

After reading the comment, J-Hope grew visibly concerned and asked about the incident: “Jungkook cried yesterday while drinking? Why did he cry?”

Afterwards, he reassured fans that the younger idol would be fine and they shouldn’t worry. However, other fans grew angry that people were still bringing up the incident even though Jungkook had cleared it up immediately.