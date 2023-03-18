 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18, 2023
Ben Affleck talks about Michael B. Jordan: 'he’s a hero to me'

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Ben Affleck talked about Creed III actor Michael B. Jordan, while he reflected on how he reached out to him to tell the story he is depicting in Air.

During an Interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the Batman actor could not stop admiring Jordan, while sharing how they both know each other.

"I periodically play cards sometimes with Michael, and we’ve got mutual friends, and … None of it sounds good, OK? And it’s not like he’d be like, “Oh yeah, Ben’s my boy.” (Imitating Jordan’s voice.) He’d be like, “Yeah, I know him." he said.

"Jordan is — he’s a hero to me. And I know how important and meaningful a figure he is, in particular in the African American community. If you’re going to expletive around with talking about Michael Jordan, do it respectfully. Nobody’s asking you to do a hagiography, but get it expletive right." Affleck, 50, added.

The Deep Water actor went on "I’ve never known anybody with that kind of charisma and power who walks into a room and it just reverberates. And is it him or is it the way people treat him? Is it your memories of him? I don’t know, but it’s powerful."

"I said, “Please, can I come out?” And he was great. “Yeah, no problem. Come to the golf course.” Went out, met with him. I waited for him to finish playing. I don’t golf myself. Because I just feel like it eats people’s lives up" he said.

