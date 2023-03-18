 
Actor Sean Lampkin dies at 54

Actor Sean Lampkin, best known for his role as bar owner Nipsey on 1990s sitcom Martin, has died at the age of 54.

The news of his death was broken on Facebook by the actor's friend Marsel Watts. 

“My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” she wrote.

“BKA as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, The pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mamas House and the shooter in Life,” she added, listing more of his famous roles. “He was a black belt in karate too. He worked for Martin Lawrence for decades as his right hand man. No Martin without Sean.”

Memnar Grayton later shared that the comedic talent died in his sleep.

“Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” he wrote, as per Essence.


