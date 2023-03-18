 
Saturday Mar 18 2023
Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Robert De Niro spotted in a rare appearance with youngest son Elliot on Friday, March 17.

Robert De Niro was dressed casually in a warm zip-up fleece under a puffy jacket, black pants, and a black beanie.

As per Daily Mail, the Academy winning actor finished up his look with a scarf and sneakers as he walked on the sidewalk, behind his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Grace Hightower, in their marriage from 1997 until 2018.

Meanwhile, Elliot, 24, who is the fifth and youngest child of De Niro, 70, wore a black and red North Face jacket with grey sweats and carried two blue bags.

The Godfather actor, who is also father to Drena, Raphael, Julian, Helen and Aaron. is known for keeping his live private, away from the prying eyes of the media.

