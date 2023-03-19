 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

King Charles pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day
King Charles pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have paid touching tribute to their mothers on Mother’s Day.

Charles joined Camilla in sharing a heartfelt tribute to those "missing their mums" today.

Sharing unseen photos with their mothers on social media, they said, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

In the first picture, King Charles can be seen with his mother Queen Elizabeth as a toddler.

While Camilla shared a throwback photo of herself and her mother Rosalind Shand, who passed away in July 1994.

Fans were quick to drop sweet comments shortly after the royals shared the post on Instagram and Twitter simultaneously.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard recalls ‘feeling horrible’ due to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard recalls ‘feeling horrible’ due to Johnny Depp
Prince Harry and Prince William united on THIS matter despite feud

Prince Harry and Prince William united on THIS matter despite feud
Dev Patel cast to portray Pakistani businessman in new TV series

Dev Patel cast to portray Pakistani businessman in new TV series
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?
Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick

Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations
Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride

Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride
Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend