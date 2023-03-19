 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach 'over the moon' after Andrew Shue's divorce?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Amy Robach was visibly thrilled, while Andrew Shue sported a gloomy face after their 12-year-long relationship formally came to an end.

The once-power couple for months were privately hashing out the divorce deal through mediation after their split, well-placed sources confirmed to Daily Mail.

Image Credits: Daily Mail
Image Credits: Daily Mail

'It's an awfully sad end to what was a great marriage,' a once close friend of the former couple told the tabloid 'Andrew was so into her.'

'But at least they worked out their split through mediation rather than some ugly legal battle. And they sorted out the custody of Brody.'

Meanwhile, Shue "doesn't want a part of this. No one wants a part of their mess," an insider close to the couple told Page Six.

"He's very classy," the source said.

Image Credits: Daily Mail
Image Credits: Daily Mail

Shue and Robach walked down the aisle in 2010 but shared no children of their own together.

In other news, Holmes is making his relationship with Robach formal as he sets to propose to her.

After the affair scandal at ABC, the ousted stars reportedly talked about exchanging vows.

Now, the former CNN correspondent is set to make their love official.

"T.J. can't wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee," snitched an insider to RadarOnline.

"You get don't blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain," despite losing their anchor gigs.

