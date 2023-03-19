 
David Beckham expresses true feelings as King Charles shares latest post

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has reacted as King Charles paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King and Queen Consort, shared never-before seen photos with their mothers with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and Twitter.

The royal couple captioned the post as “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

Reacting to it, royal fans also dropped sweet comments.

One fan said, “Thank you for sharing these wonderful pictures, the first Mothers Day without your mum is so difficult, no matter how old you are. Thinking of you both.”

David Beckham was among the royal fans who reacted to the pictures by pressing the heart button on the post.

