 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prabhu Deva dances to 'Natu Natu' to welcome Ram Charan on the sets of 'RC 15'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Ram Charan is all set to star in political thriller film RC 15 with Kiara Advani
Ram Charan is all set to star in political thriller film 'RC 15' with Kiara Advani

Ram Charan is on cloud nine nowadays as he is receiving the heartiest welcomes everywhere he goes.

Ram, who has rejoined the sets of his next film RC 15 after returning from the Oscars, gets the most adorable welcome by choreographer Prabhu Deva.

RRR actor shared a video in which Prabhu can be seen dancing on Natu Natu along with entire crew of RC 15. They all gave an energetic performance on the Oscar-winning song.

The moment was not only an honourable one for Charan but also for the people on sets as the actor made their country proud globally.

The Zanjeer actor felt emotional on receiving such a warm welcome as he wrote: “Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15.”

Ram Charan’s upcoming film RC 15 is going to be a political thriller starring Kiara Advani as the leading leady. The makers have decided to reveal the first look of the film on the actor’s birthday on March 27. The film is slated to release in theatres in 2024,reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

'Singham' actress Sonali Kulkarni apologises for hurting setiments of women

'Singham' actress Sonali Kulkarni apologises for hurting setiments of women
Malaika Arora reveals 'how people told her not to drop surname 'Khan'

Malaika Arora reveals 'how people told her not to drop surname 'Khan'
Rekha sets the internet on fire as she wears saree with sneakers

Rekha sets the internet on fire as she wears saree with sneakers
Mahira Khan congratulates Lahore Qalandars for retaining PSL title

Mahira Khan congratulates Lahore Qalandars for retaining PSL title
Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun: 'Love doesn't have an age'

Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun: 'Love doesn't have an age'
Janhvi Kapoor on her Telugu debut film 'NTR 30': 'I manifested it'

Janhvi Kapoor on her Telugu debut film 'NTR 30': 'I manifested it'
'Natu Natu' big Oscar win: German Ambassador to India celebrates victory in old Delhi

'Natu Natu' big Oscar win: German Ambassador to India celebrates victory in old Delhi
Zaman Park: Mahira Khan calls operation 'insanity'

Zaman Park: Mahira Khan calls operation 'insanity'
‘I am so hurt’: Urwa Hocane spills beans on Nadeem Baig controversy

‘I am so hurt’: Urwa Hocane spills beans on Nadeem Baig controversy
Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut has ‘problem’ with her

Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut has ‘problem’ with her

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway': Norwegian ambassador to India objects the film

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway': Norwegian ambassador to India objects the film
Rani Mukerji says THIS film changed her life

Rani Mukerji says THIS film changed her life