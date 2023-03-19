Prabhu Deva dances to 'Natu Natu' to welcome Ram Charan on the sets of 'RC 15'

Ram Charan is all set to star in political thriller film 'RC 15' with Kiara Advani

Ram Charan is on cloud nine nowadays as he is receiving the heartiest welcomes everywhere he goes.

Ram, who has rejoined the sets of his next film RC 15 after returning from the Oscars, gets the most adorable welcome by choreographer Prabhu Deva.

RRR actor shared a video in which Prabhu can be seen dancing on Natu Natu along with entire crew of RC 15. They all gave an energetic performance on the Oscar-winning song.

The moment was not only an honourable one for Charan but also for the people on sets as the actor made their country proud globally.

The Zanjeer actor felt emotional on receiving such a warm welcome as he wrote: “Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15.”

Ram Charan’s upcoming film RC 15 is going to be a political thriller starring Kiara Advani as the leading leady. The makers have decided to reveal the first look of the film on the actor’s birthday on March 27. The film is slated to release in theatres in 2024,reports Indiatoday.

