Sunday Mar 19 2023
Oprah Winfrey ‘now a sworn enemy’ of King Charles

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Oprah Winfrey reportedly has ‘no place’ talking about ‘highly sensitive matters’, in the eyes of experts.

Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions.

He warned, “Oprah Winfrey is now a sworn enemy of the British Royal Family.”

“So while she might regard herself as the queen of the US chat show, it's high time she shuts her big gob when it comes to highly sensitive matters relating to the coronation of King Charles.”

For those unversed, Oprah recently spoke out in support of Meghan Markle and said, “think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line comes down to: 'What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”

In the eyes of Mr Wootton, “That, folks, is disingenuous nonsense.”

