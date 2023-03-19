Imran Khan announces Minar-e-Pakistan power show yet again

 
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party workers and supporters via video link from Lahore on March 19, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday yet again announced a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22) after yesterday's "high drama" as chaos erupted at his Zaman Park home and at the judicial complex in Islamabad where he appeared before a trial court in the Toshakhana case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former ruling party had the same plan to hold the "historic" public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19 (today) but the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday barred the PTI from holding the Lahore rally.

A day earlier, the police and PTI supporters fought pitched battles outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence and at Islamabad Judicial Complex, wounding several on both sides.

The former prime minister had travelled back to Lahore from Islamabad after Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal cancelled his non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case on marking his attendance.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 30 and told the parties in the case that arguments would take place during the next hearing and also ordered Khan to ensure his presence.

He has been tangled in a slew of court cases since he was ousted in a no-confidence motion last year and pressuring the coalition government, which replaced him, to hold early elections.

Recalling the incidents that took place since his announcement of kick starting election campaign from March 8, he said: “I decided to hold a rally on March 8 after taking permission from the police on March 7, however, on the day of the gathering they started installing containers and imposed Section 144.”

He questioned how can authorities imposed Section 144 — banning pillion-riding and gathering of five or more people — after the announcement of the elections date.

He claimed that despite all the drama he decided to call off his rally because he was afraid of chaos, “but they [coalition government] want to throw me in Balochistan jail so I am unable to hold campaign for the upcoming elections”.

“They plan to arrest me so that I am unable to issue ticket to my party leaders,” he said, accusing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of conspiring a plan against him.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

