Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops

K-pop group BTS’ fans are demanding answers from YouTube as the views on Jimin’s new MV see a significant drop. He dropped the pre-release track to his solo album Face called Set Me Free Pt. 2 on March 17th.

After the song’s release, fans of the group began to stream it on all streaming platforms, including the music video on HYBE Labels’ official Youtube channel. The MV quickly became the number-one video on YouTube in America.

However, fans grew upset when they noticed that the view count on the video was not only dropping but also freezing as well. They began to accuse YouTube of being corrupt and sabotaging BTS.

YouTube support gave a reply to the criticism, explaining: “It’s not that we freeze the views or they receive a shadowban, the reason why that happens it’s because when they do a release (comeback) or streaming as you mentioned, it gets a lot of users watching it and the platform stops counting the views because they’re too many.”