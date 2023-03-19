 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

The MV quickly became the number-one video on YouTube in America
The MV quickly became the number-one video on YouTube in America

K-pop group BTS’ fans are demanding answers from YouTube as the views on Jimin’s new MV see a significant drop. He dropped the pre-release track to his solo album Face called Set Me Free Pt. 2 on March 17th.

After the song’s release, fans of the group began to stream it on all streaming platforms, including the music video on HYBE Labels’ official Youtube channel. The MV quickly became the number-one video on YouTube in America.

However, fans grew upset when they noticed that the view count on the video was not only dropping but also freezing as well. They began to accuse YouTube of being corrupt and sabotaging BTS.

YouTube support gave a reply to the criticism, explaining: “It’s not that we freeze the views or they receive a shadowban, the reason why that happens it’s because when they do a release (comeback) or streaming as you mentioned, it gets a lot of users watching it and the platform stops counting the views because they’re too many.”

More From Entertainment:

Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut

Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut
Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe

Victoria Beckham drops adorable family snaps on Mother’s Day, leaves fans in awe
Viola Davis honoured to play Michael Jordan's mother in 'Air'

Viola Davis honoured to play Michael Jordan's mother in 'Air'
Taylor Swift shows her love for Blackpink’s music during tour

Taylor Swift shows her love for Blackpink’s music during tour
Tom Cruise named ‘Sexiest Male Actor’ in Hollywood, Showcase cinemas polls

Tom Cruise named ‘Sexiest Male Actor’ in Hollywood, Showcase cinemas polls

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his future goals

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his future goals
Kate Middleton shares unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton shares unseen family photos to mark Mother’s Day
Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram
Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’

Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’
‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5

‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5
King Charles has no bad feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids

King Charles has no bad feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids
Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour with a major 44-song setlist

Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour with a major 44-song setlist