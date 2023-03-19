TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies after sharing tearful video of her battle with crippling migraines

Jehane Thomas, TikTok star and mother-of-two, passed away on Friday after losing her battle with crippling migraines.

Thomas, who was 30 years of age, spent significant time in hospital over the past few weeks but could survive. She left behind sons Isaac, three, and Elijah, one.

The Influencer's loved ones broke the tragic new of her passing just days after she shared a tearful video in which she told followers she was in excruciating pain. She had used her social media platforms to document her battle with migraines.

She had also been diagnosed with a painful condition called optic neuritis which is the result of optic nerve inflammation, according to MailOnline.

Jehane's recent videos, she shared with her 67,000 followers, were filmed in hospital, but just five days ago, she tearfully filmed herself at home.

Trying to sum up just how painful her headaches were, Jehane told her fans: ‘Day two of being home out of my one-week stay at the hospital, and as you can see, I have one of my pressure migraines back.’

She continued: "Isaac was late this morning because I physically couldn’t get up to walk or take him to school I’ve taken one of my tablets. This is the second tablet I’ve taken since being home and I’ve only got six of them, so I’m not really sure what I’m meant to do when I run out of those."

Jehane added: ‘I just called my neurologist’s office for advice and they said I should go back to the hospital but I physically cannot lay in that bed any longer.’

A day later, on Wednesday, Jehane was back in hospital, however she did not share any more videos and her close friend Alyx Reast confirmed on a GoFundMe page on Saturday that Jehane had died.

The doting mum’s last Instagram post, shared six days before her sad demise, brought tears to her followers eyes as she appeared cosying up to her two young sons.