 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry would look like reality TV stars if they continue to target royals says expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Meghan and Harry would look like reality TV stars if they continue to target royals says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have levelled some serious allegations against the royal family during the last few months in their media appearances.

The couple opened up about their marriage and relations with other royals in their explosive Netflix documentary. Days after the documentary was released, Harry published his tell-all memoir "Spare" which contained more attacks on his family.

Reputation management expert Edward Coram-James has advised Meghan and Prince Harry against carrying on with their criticism of the Royal Family. 

He said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to lose both on a professional and personal level if they carry on speaking about their UK-based relatives as they have done in past months.

The expert said, their merisk of airing more grievances and unveiling more royal secrets, the commentator said, is for the Sussexes to be likened to "reality television personalities".

The pair, he suggested, should rather keep "a low profile" for the time being and work on making a name for themselves as content producers.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says 'therapy' made him 'unrelatable' to Prince William

Prince Harry says 'therapy' made him 'unrelatable' to Prince William
Kanye West appears in high spirits during outing with new wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

Kanye West appears in high spirits during outing with new wife Bianca Censori, daughter North
Princess Lilibet set to become America's most famous celebrity?

Princess Lilibet set to become America's most famous celebrity?
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's role in King Charles Coronation: new details revealed

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's role in King Charles Coronation: new details revealed
Prince Harry vs Home Office: Duke to give advance notice before making trip to UK

Prince Harry vs Home Office: Duke to give advance notice before making trip to UK
TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies after sharing tearful video of her battle with crippling migraines

TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies after sharing tearful video of her battle with crippling migraines
Taron Egerton speaks out on rumours of playing James Bond: 'there have been zero phone calls'

Taron Egerton speaks out on rumours of playing James Bond: 'there have been zero phone calls'
Netflix: 'The Sandman' adding more characters in the new episodes

Netflix: 'The Sandman' adding more characters in the new episodes
Ben Affleck fulfilled Michael Jordan's requests before making 'Air': 'He had a few things that mattered'

Ben Affleck fulfilled Michael Jordan's requests before making 'Air': 'He had a few things that mattered'
Netflix action comedy 'The Outlaws' starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan: Everything to know

Netflix action comedy 'The Outlaws' starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan: Everything to know
Helen Mirren says she got emotional after watching Brendon Fraser win Oscar

Helen Mirren says she got emotional after watching Brendon Fraser win Oscar
Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall

Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall