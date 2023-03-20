 
Monday Mar 20 2023
Web Desk

Chris Brown slams for 'aggressive behaviour'

Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Chris Brown slams for aggressive behaviour
Chris Brown slams for 'aggressive behaviour' 

Chris Brown was under fire for grabbing Love Island star Natalia Zoppa by the throat during his performance in Manchester, England.

During his March 13 concert, the 33-year-old took the reality star, who had been a contestant on the show's season six, onstage to vibe on the Take You Down song.

Afterwards, the Under The Influence singer gave her a lap dance and grabbed her by the neck, which made her uncomfortable, as she was seen in the video.

Meanwhile, social media users were quick to slam the R&B singer's antics.

"She looks really, really distressed," one person commented.

"Is there no boundaries to this disgusting man. How many life's is he going to ruin," one wrote.

"At least he didn't beat her half to death like he did Rihanna," another tweeted.

"It looked hideous," a third chimed in.

Previously, Brown stoked controversy when he revealed he assaulted his-then girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Earlier, the Loyal singer lamented that people "still hate" him for hurting the Grammy winner.

"Im ******* 33! Im tired of yall running wit this narrative," he added.

