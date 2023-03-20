 
Netflix drops release date of 'Better Call Saul' season 6

Better Call Saul is all set to hit the Netflix screens with its 6th season after debuting its finale on AMC in August 2022.

The streaming platform has reportedly revealed the release date of Better Call Saul, after airing the final episodes of season 5 in August, 2022.

Better Call Saul, which is a spin-off of AMC's highest rated series Breaking Bad garnered praises from both viewers and critics for having an interesting storyline.

According to What's On Netflix, the season 6 of the series will be made available on Netflix on April 18, 2023 in U.S. and Canada.

Better Call Saul follows the story of Saul, who is a self-centered and unscrupulous lawyer, appeared as anti-hero in Breaking Bad.

The spin-off series came on the heels of Breaking Bad, that first aired in 2008 on AMC, the hit series grew in popularity as many subscribers binged the drama on Netflix.

Breaking Bad is an American crime-drama that follows the story of a Chemistry teacher professor Walter White, who gets diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.

He ends up manufacturing and selling methamphetamine with a former student to give his family a secure future.

Netflix also released a follow-up film titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, based on the character of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), which wrapped up some aspects of the original series.

The film debuted on the platform in October 2019. As per Netflix at that time, more than 25 million households had seen it, with in first week of its release.

El Camino also attracted praises, with reviews citing the project as the best acting work of Paul's career.

