 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read
Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read

Madonna has recently opened up about five of her “House Rules” on social media.

On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram Story and posted a photo of her while holding a board in which five simple household rules were written.

The songstress seemingly wanted all of her six children to abide these rules accordingly.

The rules were more or like “positive affirmations” which included to “Smile,” “Be Happy” and “Listen to others”.

Moreover, she added, “Speak Kindness” and “Be happy with what you have”.

In the photo, the Material Girl hit-maker was looking gorgeous in red tresses and light, minimal make-up.

Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read

It is reported that the singer shared the rules prior to her 40th anniversary world tour.

In January, Madonna spoke about parenting in a cover feature for Vanity Fair's Icon Issue in Spain, Italy and France.

Speaking of motherhood, Madonna stated, “Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.”

“Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art,” mentioned the singer.

Madonna added, “No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey shares glimpse of her Jordan excursion: Photos

Oprah Winfrey shares glimpse of her Jordan excursion: Photos
'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York

'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York
K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release

K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release
King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions

King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions
Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’
Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'

Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'
Taylor Swift’s fans hit out at Elon Musk over odd comments on social media

Taylor Swift’s fans hit out at Elon Musk over odd comments on social media
Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’

Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’
Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two

Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two
Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role

Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role