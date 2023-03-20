 
Mean Girls writer lambastes Tina Fey and Paramount over 2004 movie revenue

Mean Girls writer, Rosalind Wiseman, has lashed out at Tina Fey and Paramount Studios over withholding movie revenue.

According to New York Post, Wiseman’s book was the inspiration behind the 2004 hit movie, and she sold her rights back in 2002 for $400,000.

Lately, the writer told the outlet that she did not receive any compensation till now.

“I think it’s fair for me to be able to get compensated in some way for the work that has changed our culture and changed the zeitgeist,” stated the 54-year-old author.

Wiseman shared, “For so long I was so quiet about it, so, so quiet, but I just feel like the hypocrisy is too much.”

Slamming Fey for not showing any support, Wiseman stated, “Over the years Tina’s spoken so eloquently about women supporting other women, but it’s gotten increasingly clear to me that, in my own personal experience, that’s not going to be the experience.”

“You don’t just talk about supporting women, you actually do it,” remarked the writer.

Giving details about the 2002 contract, Wiseman mentioned that she’s supposed to receive net profits based on the success of the movie.

The author alleged that the Paramount said that it had gained “extra costs” but not “net profits”, therefore, they could not spare money to her.

“I had a terrible contract, but the movie has made so much money, and they keep recycling my work over and over again, so to not even consider me,” confessed Wiseman.

Explaining why she chose to work with Fey, the author disclosed, “It was very much a ‘we're doing this together’ kind of experience, at the time.”

I’m clearly recognised and acknowledged by Tina as the source material, the inspiration. I’m recognised and yet I deserve nothing?” she commented.

Meanwhile, Wiseman decided to take legal action against Paramount and her lawyer Ryan Keech would like to audit Paramount’s books.

The author’s lawyer calls the Paramount’s treatment, “'nothing short of shameful”.

