WATCH: Multan Sultans Ihsanullah receives heroic welcome

Ihsanullah returns home to much jubliation and celebration. —Twitter/@SajSadiqCricket

Multan Sultans' pacer Ihsanullah bagged the Player of the Tournament and Best Bowler awards in the eighth season of the recently-completed Pakistan Super League (PSL) and received a heroic welcome on his arrival home in Swat.

Ihsanullah, who returned to his hometown on Monday, received an overwhelming welcome from friends and family members, as he was welcomed home with garlands and flowers to celebrate his success in the tournament.

Ihsanullah became the first-ever emerging player in the history of PSL to bag the Player of the Tournament award.

The right-arm pacer took 22 wickets and displayed an impactful performance to get his hands on two awards.

Speaking in an interview after receiving his award, Ihsanullah thanked Allah.

"Thanks to Almighty Allah for this award. I would like to dedicate this award to my father who supported me throughout my journey," he said.

Ihsanullah remained the pick of the bowlers for the Sultans throughout the event. Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans played the PSL final for the third consecutive year.

To a query about his learning experience in his first-ever PSL season, Ihsanullah credited Rizwan and the company.

"My experience has increased a lot. Rizwan Bhai and other seniors supported me. Alhumdulillah I performed for my team. I will try to continue this performance ahead," he concluded.

Before Ihsanullah, no bowler could win Player of The Tournament award. The previous seven winners of this award are: Ravi Bopara (2016, Karachi Kings), Kamran Akmal (2017, Peshawar Zalmi), Luke Ronchi (2018, Islamabad United), Shane Watson (2019, Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (2020, Karachi Kings), Sohaib Maqsood (2021, Multan Sultans) and Mohammad Rizwan (2022, Multan Sultans).

Complete list of award winners:

PSL 8 Player of the Tournament – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

PSL 8 Best Batter – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (550 runs, 142.5 strike-rate)

PSL 8 Best Bowler – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

PSL 8 Best Fielder – Kieron Pollard (Multan Sultans) (11 catches)

PSL 8 Best Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (14 dismissals)

PSL 8 Best Emerging player – Abbas Afridi (Multan Sultans) (23 wickets, economy-rate 9.45)

PSL 8 all-rounder – Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) (404 runs and nine wickets)

PSL 8 Spirit of Cricket – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 8 Umpire – Alex Wharf