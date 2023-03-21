Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to 'compromise' on Royal option scale

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given various options as they prepared to step out of their positions as senior royals.
Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry admits during a meeting in Sandringham, he was told to pick one of the five choices.
Harry notes: "They’d been emailed to us, five different ways of proceeding. Option 1 was continuance of the status quo: Meg and I don’t leave, everyone tries to go back to normal."
He continues: "Option 5 was full severance, no royal role, no working for Granny, and total loss of security. Option 3 was somewhere in between. A compromise. Closest to what we’d originally proposed."