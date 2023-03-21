 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was ready for 'lecture' as he met Prince William for final time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Prince Harry and Prince William had an intimate conversation on the verge of Megxit.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex told his brother about people 'plotting' against wife Meghan Markle.

Harry pens: "Someone suggested that before I left I should step outside with Willy. Cool our heads. All right. We went up and down the yew hedges. The day was freezing. I was wearing only a light jacket, and Willy was in a jumper, so both of us were shivering."

The Duke of Sussex continues: "I was braced for a lecture. It didn’t come. Willy was subdued. He wanted to listen. For the first time in a long time my brother heard me out, and I was so grateful. I told him about one past staff member sabotaging Meg. Plotting against her."

He adds: "I told him about one current staff member, whose close friend was taking payments for leaking private stuff to the press about Meg and me. My sources on this were above reproach, including several journalists and barristers. Plus, I’d made a visit to New Scotland Yard. Willy frowned. He and Kate had their own suspicions. He’d look into it. We agreed to keep talking."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not want 'perks', wanted to 'serve' Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not want 'perks', wanted to 'serve' Queen
Prince Harry wanted to pick 'sensible' option '3' before leaving UK

Prince Harry wanted to pick 'sensible' option '3' before leaving UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to 'compromise' on Royal option scale

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to 'compromise' on Royal option scale
Prince William was maddened with news of 'bullying' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince William was maddened with news of 'bullying' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Royal family's Mother's Day picture leads critics changing their minds?

Royal family's Mother's Day picture leads critics changing their minds?
'Kate Middleton, Prince William are very different from King Charles and late Princess Diana'

'Kate Middleton, Prince William are very different from King Charles and late Princess Diana'
King Charles orders troops to quiet down during Changing of Guard ceremony

King Charles orders troops to quiet down during Changing of Guard ceremony
Drew Barrymore gushes over Adam Sandler after he receives Mark Twain Prize: Photos

Drew Barrymore gushes over Adam Sandler after he receives Mark Twain Prize: Photos
The Jonas Brothers spotted enjoying with wives before last New York show

The Jonas Brothers spotted enjoying with wives before last New York show
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 2 signs Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 2 signs Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie
Iconic Japanese producer reveals he gave BTS a chance because of Jin

Iconic Japanese producer reveals he gave BTS a chance because of Jin
'Brokeback Mountain' West End debut signs Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges

'Brokeback Mountain' West End debut signs Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges