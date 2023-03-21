Prince Harry was ready for 'lecture' as he met Prince William for final time

Prince Harry and Prince William had an intimate conversation on the verge of Megxit.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex told his brother about people 'plotting' against wife Meghan Markle.

Harry pens: "Someone suggested that before I left I should step outside with Willy. Cool our heads. All right. We went up and down the yew hedges. The day was freezing. I was wearing only a light jacket, and Willy was in a jumper, so both of us were shivering."

The Duke of Sussex continues: "I was braced for a lecture. It didn’t come. Willy was subdued. He wanted to listen. For the first time in a long time my brother heard me out, and I was so grateful. I told him about one past staff member sabotaging Meg. Plotting against her."

He adds: "I told him about one current staff member, whose close friend was taking payments for leaking private stuff to the press about Meg and me. My sources on this were above reproach, including several journalists and barristers. Plus, I’d made a visit to New Scotland Yard. Willy frowned. He and Kate had their own suspicions. He’d look into it. We agreed to keep talking."