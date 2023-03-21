'Scandoval' will 'foreshadow' 'Vanderpump Rules' episodes, says Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen confirms that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair will dominate the upcoming Vanderpump Rules episodes.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, “Last night I watched Episodes 9 and 10, and I’m hoping to get 11 and 12 today, but again, the foreshadowing continues, and things that read one way when the show was shot read completely differently now."

The host also hyped up that Leviss has “interactions” with Katie Maloney and Lala Kent separately that fans “won’t believe.”

“And how it all plays out with Raquel and [Tom] Schwartz, oh boy, I wanna save it because I don’t wanna give it away, but it’s really something,” he said.

The 54-year-old also said he is going to L.A. to shoot the reality show’s much-anticipated Season 10 reunion on Thursday.

“Everyone is very concerned because they love the show. I’m here to tell you you’re gonna get it,” he signaled about the reunion.