 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan sings film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new track 'Jee Rahe The Hum'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks as the acting debut of Shehnaaz Gill
Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks as the acting debut of Shehnaaz Gill

Salman Khan much awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s new soundtrack Jee Rahe The Hum has been released; the actor turns into a singer once again.

Salman shared the song on his Instagram handle with a caption that read: “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahin falling is sure (the falling step in which there is actually no step, just show me that step, I am not sure about love but you will fall for sure.”

In the song, Khan is seen romancing with his co-star Pooja Hedge. The romantic number is written by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by the famous Amaal Malik.

Besides Khan and Hegde, song Jee Rahe The Hum also shows glimpse of other actors in the film including Jassie Gill, Ragahv Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is also going to mark as the acting debut of Shehnaaz Gill.

Produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan starrer will contain all the elements action, romance and drama; a typical Khan film, reports Indiatoday.  

