Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Meghan Markle may use King’s Coronation as a stepping stone for this project

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

After Prince Harry came out with his explosive memoir, Spare, Meghan Markle now intends to follow suit with a memoir of her own.

According to royal commentator Joshua Rom, the Duchess of Sussex may use her invite to King Charles’ Coronation in May as a stepping stone to begin her writing. He claimed the major royal event would be great content for the potential book.

Speaking to Fox News, he said that Harry and Meghan “need to continue their links to the institution, they have planned to have future projects – Meghan reportedly has a book in the works.

“What better material than a Coronation where they’re confronting their past after everything that is going on and they’re confronting the Royal Family head-on at a pivotal moment?”

Rom also claimed that the “Hollywood elite is starting to reportedly distance themselves, people like Oprah distancing themselves” despite the fact the Sussexes are “very mindful of their reputations.”

He also surmised that the ex-royals “run the risk of getting booed.”

It was reported that Meghan was “contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight” in a tell-all of her very own, according to The Sun.

Earlier, an insider told Express UK that the memoir for the former Suits actress is in “full swing.”

“Given Spare’s success, Meghan’s memoir is now the top priority while everything else is put on hold,” the insider claimed. “Having seen Harry’s sales, they’re convinced Meghan’s story in her own words can sell even more, especially in the US.”

