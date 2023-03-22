 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's US visa under scrutiny after admitting he used drugs: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince Harrys US visa under scrutiny after admitting he used drugs: report

Prince Harry is in trouble after admitting that he took drugs in his recently released book titled 'Spare'.

According to Mirror, America's Heritage Foundation has demanded that the Duke of Sussex's US visa application be made public after a request was submitted to release his papers.

The appeal was made after the US-based royal admitted taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms in his book.

The foundation's director Mike Howell said: “This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States”.

