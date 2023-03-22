Protesters plan to disrupt King Charles' visit to France

King Charles' visit to France later this month may be marred by the ongoing protests, according to the local media.

The King and his wife Queen Consort Camilla are expected to arrive in France for a four-day visit before going to Germany.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to welcome the British monarch at Versailles in the Hall of Mirrors on the 27th of March.



According to the British media, the Buckingham Palace is monitoring the situation in Paris ahead of the king's visit.

It would be Charles' first overseas visit since he became the king after the death of his mother.

The French media reported that protesters are planning to target a banquet set to be held in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles.

According to the UK's Daily Express, the French breaking news publication AlertesInfos posted on Twitter that they had seen the plans were posted in a series of groups on the encrypted social media app Telegram.