Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin are engaged? sources weigh in

the actor from The Suite Life on Deck, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have reportedly gotten engaged.

The news comes almost five years since the pair was confirmed to be dating.

Reports of their engagement have been brought to light by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

Per their findings, “Dylan and Barbara are [now] engaged.”

The same insider even admitted, “They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy.”

Palvin's ring spotted from the Mammoth Film Festival

“They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual.”

“They can’t wait to start this new chapter together,” the source later added before concluding.