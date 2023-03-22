Florence Pugh talks being directed by ex Zach Braff on ‘A Good Person’

Florence Pugh is a true professional when it comes to work, even if she has to take directions from her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.

The Wonder actress, 27, talked about working with Braff, 47, at the New York screening of their movie, A Good Person, which was held at the Metrograph Monday night, March, 20th, 2023.

“That’s never going to be a problem,” she told Page Six about being directed by Braff. “We were actually together at the time when we made the movie and aside from that we had mad respect for each other.”

Braff is not only the director but also the writer for her new movie. In fact, he admitted in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that the Don’t Worry Darling star inspired the movie.

“I’m just in awe of her talent and I said, ‘I wanna write this for Florence. What I’m writing is really gonna be challenging and she’s incredible,'” he told ET.

Pugh and Braff dated for close to three years and ended their relationship in 2022. The pair haven’t publicly discussed the reasons for their split, but it appears to have been extremely amicable.

The Scrubs alum was even spotted grabbing dinner with the Marvel actress’ parents and grandmother in the city, per Page Six.

While talking about her current romantic life, Pugh shared that she hasn’t been approached by a lot of men since her breakup.

“Men don’t really approach me,” she told the outlet, “I think most of my fan base are really wonderful, really intelligent woman. Like genuinely all the people ever stopping me, they are always awesome clever young women that just want to chat to me about things. I have not had the creepy dudes.”

A Good Person will premiere on Friday, March 24th, 2023.