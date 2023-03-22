Selena Gomez has ‘Father of the Bride’ moment with co-star Steve Martin

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin shared a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

In a new photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, the Martin, 77, rocked a dapper tuxedo as he posed with the Calm Down singer, who donned full-on wedding attire with a vintage lace gown and matching veil.

“Guess what just happened!” he captioned the post, without revealing who Gomez will be walking down the aisle to.

The comedian followed up with another photo of the Lose You to Love Me singer smiling with co-star Martin Short, who is also dressed in black-tie attire. “Turns out this happened, too,” Martin wrote.

Gomez, 30, also made the most of the moment as she struck a few fun poses in the gown in her own Instagram post. She sat on the floor and revealed her white combat boots as her white gloves held up a can of soda.

“I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu,” she wrote in the caption.

Many fans noted that Martin’s picture was seemingly a homage to his 1991 movie Father of the Bride.



Only Murders in the Building season two, starring the hilarious trio as true-crime loving neighbours who get wrapped up in a murder mystery, dropped on Hulu back in June.

Since then, Gomez, Martin and Short have been teasing season three of the popular show throughout the past few weeks of filming — including much-anticipated cameos from Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, via Billboard.