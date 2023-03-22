Oprah creating ‘nothing but drama’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pal Oprah has only been working to increase the drama associated with their public tiffs.



These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

The converastion arose once Mr Wootton penned a note directed at Oprah, asking that she “butt out” of royal affairs.

In the eyes of the expert “Your advice, both in private and public, to Harry and Meghan has been designed to create maximum drama and advance your own involvement in the saga, rather than protect the British Royal Family, who you know cannot publicly respond because of their constitutional role.”

“While you might want Harry and Meghan at the Coronation because it gives you another chance to insert yourself into this sordid tale, it's not the best thing for King Charles, Prince William, the British Royal Family or the public, who want the focus to stay laser focussed on our new monarch and not a tawdry and unnecessary distraction.”

“In other words, Oprah: Please do butt out of royal business,” he also added before signing off.