Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t point fingers’: ‘It’s their fault’

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Experts have just issued a dire warning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public image, and how it’s ‘all their fault’.

These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal author Angela Levin.

She told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, about the seemingly ‘bizarre’ thought process and added, “In the UK most people would be delighted if they don’t turn up, and even more delighted if Meghan doesn’t feel brave enough to come because there will be ‘boos’ like you’ve never heard [before].”

“They are so badly regarded now, and its all their fault” because “how many years more are they moaning, and I think the hypocrisy is astonishing, that they don’t want anything to do with the royals, in fact Harry says he needs to come over and fix it, which is a total nonsense, because he can’t even know what to say, or what not to say no adays.”

“And they feel that suddenly there’s something happening ‘great we got to be there’ and ‘not only there we’ve got to be in the front we’ve got to make sure that Archie’s birthday is mentioned’.”

“For goodness’ sake it’s a State event, it’s not a birthday party for small people. They’ve got no understanding of the wonders of a Coronation,” she also added before concluding.

