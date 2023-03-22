 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Rasool Dawar

First fast in Pakistan on Thursday as Ramadan moon sighted

An illuminated view of the Aram Bagh Mosque in Karachi on October 6, 2022. — APP
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Ramadan moon was sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Thursday (tomorrow).

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the Ramadan moon was also not sighted in India and Bangladesh.

However, Saudi Arabia and most other Gulf states will start the fasting month on Thursday (tomorrow).

More to follow...

