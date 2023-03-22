 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Simone Ashley’s officially confirms relationship with Tino Klein: Photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Simone Ashley’s officially confirms relationship with Tino Klein: Photo
Simone Ashley’s officially confirms relationship with Tino Klein: Photo

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has finally confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Tino Klein.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram and posted her first loved-up photo with Klein as they both were seen smiling and holding each other close.

Captioning the post, the 27-year-old wrote, “@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos.”

Ashley’s fans were ecstatic to see the couple together for the first time on social media.

One user commented, “Awwww I love this so much! I'm so thrilled you have this special person in your life.”

“LOVE this!!! What a Beautiful couple, so happy for you,” other remarked.

Another user added, “This is the cutest thing I've ever seen.”

Earlier in December 2022, the Sex Education actress shared a snap of Klein on photo-sharing app as she gave a special birthday shoutout to him with a caption, “The best birthday surprise for the best person.”

Meanwhile, last month, the pair were captured showing PDA at Netflix’s annual BAFTA Awards after-party in London.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth II's new statue to be placed in prominent London location

Queen Elizabeth II's new statue to be placed in prominent London location
Jennifer Aniston says ‘sorry’ to Adam Sandler: Here’s why

Jennifer Aniston says ‘sorry’ to Adam Sandler: Here’s why
Kate Middleton spotted dancing in unseen photo from James Middleton wedding, fans claim

Kate Middleton spotted dancing in unseen photo from James Middleton wedding, fans claim
'Shazam' star takes to Twitter amid film bombed

'Shazam' star takes to Twitter amid film bombed
'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film

'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film
Olivia Colman nearly rejected 'Great Expectations' offer

Olivia Colman nearly rejected 'Great Expectations' offer
Jason Ritter admits entered showbiz industry via father's connection

Jason Ritter admits entered showbiz industry via father's connection
Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog

Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog
Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again

Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again
Sofia Coppola daughter 'grounded' video goes viral

Sofia Coppola daughter 'grounded' video goes viral

Law Roach reveals Zendaya’s major role in his decision to retire

Law Roach reveals Zendaya’s major role in his decision to retire
Streaming boosts recorded music revenue

Streaming boosts recorded music revenue