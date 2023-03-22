Simone Ashley’s officially confirms relationship with Tino Klein: Photo

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has finally confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Tino Klein.



On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram and posted her first loved-up photo with Klein as they both were seen smiling and holding each other close.

Captioning the post, the 27-year-old wrote, “@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos.”

Ashley’s fans were ecstatic to see the couple together for the first time on social media.



One user commented, “Awwww I love this so much! I'm so thrilled you have this special person in your life.”

“LOVE this!!! What a Beautiful couple, so happy for you,” other remarked.

Another user added, “This is the cutest thing I've ever seen.”

Earlier in December 2022, the Sex Education actress shared a snap of Klein on photo-sharing app as she gave a special birthday shoutout to him with a caption, “The best birthday surprise for the best person.”

Meanwhile, last month, the pair were captured showing PDA at Netflix’s annual BAFTA Awards after-party in London.