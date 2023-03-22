 
Gwyneth Paltrow gets trolled over her serial killer look amid her ski trial

Gwyneth Paltrow gets trolled over her serial killer look amid her ski trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently been trolled for her serial killer look at the Utah Ski trial on social media.

According to Daily Mail, Paltrow was reportedly seen wearing the large glasses along with a cream-coloured knit sweater and tweed harem pants during the opening day of a trial in Utah over a 2016 ski collision involving a retired optometrist.

After her trial look went viral, few took to Twitter and compared her look with Jeffrey Dahmer.

“Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses,” one tweeted.

Another wrote, “I like her serial killer vibe.”

For the unversed, Dahmer was a serial killer and sex offender who killed as well as “dismembered” 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991".

“Jeffrey Dahmer meets Gwyneth Paltrow,” commented another user.

“Gwyneth Paltrow is literally going for the #Dahmer look at this ski accident trail...wtf? Not very on brand for @goop,” added other troller.

