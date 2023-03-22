Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to narrate upcoming Netflix docu-series 'Chimp Empire'

Netflix has shaken hands with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to lend his voice for the upcoming natural history series on Chimpanzees.

Mahershala Ali will be narrating the upcoming four-part Netflix series, titled, Chimp Empire.

Ali has scored two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight and Green Book.

As per Deadline, the series is helmed by James Reed, who also won an Oscar for co-directing Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher. Reed has previously directed Rise of the Warrior Apes for Discovery.

"Set under the lush canopies of Uganda’s Ngogo Forest, scientists and field trackers have lived alongside this tribe for the last 25 years, watching as they built a sophisticated political and familial structure: forming alliances, building trust, caring for one another, and often going head to head in a never ending fight for power," cited from Deadline.

The camera crew captures the dramatic stages in the tribe's life. "During the series, babies will grow, relationships will blossom, and leaders will rise and fall."

The series will be available to stream just ahead of the Earth Day, on April 19.