Courteney Cox scrubs the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox transforms into Monica Geller at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Friends’ alum Courteney Cox has just transformed into her alter ego Monica and began cleaning up the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star shared a video of the entire thing over on Instagram.

In the video she could be seen walking around with a roll of paper towels, and a spray bottle.

She also had on a pair of basic blue jeans, and a grey full sleeved shirt.

Not only did she give her own star a good scrub, she also went around cleaning those around her, like Jennifer Aniston’s, Reese Witherspoon’s and even Lara Dern’s.



The video was also captioned with the words, “Someone’s gotta do it.”