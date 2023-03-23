 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Courteney Cox scrubs the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Courteney Cox transforms into Monica Geller at the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Courteney Cox transforms into Monica Geller at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Friends’ alum Courteney Cox has just transformed into her alter ego Monica and began cleaning up the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star shared a video of the entire thing over on Instagram.

In the video she could be seen walking around with a roll of paper towels, and a spray bottle.

She also had on a pair of basic blue jeans, and a grey full sleeved shirt.

Not only did she give her own star a good scrub, she also went around cleaning those around her, like Jennifer Aniston’s, Reese Witherspoon’s and even Lara Dern’s.

The video was also captioned with the words, “Someone’s gotta do it.”

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘on a break’ from their ‘volatile’ relationship

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘on a break’ from their ‘volatile’ relationship
Prince Harry will have to leave US after visa uproar ?

Prince Harry will have to leave US after visa uproar ?
Majority of Britons less likely to watch Coronation if Meghan and Harry decide to attend

Majority of Britons less likely to watch Coronation if Meghan and Harry decide to attend

David Beckham discusses kids, grandkids and LA with Snoop Dogg

David Beckham discusses kids, grandkids and LA with Snoop Dogg
Meghan Markle wanted to 'prevent' friends from media attacks

Meghan Markle wanted to 'prevent' friends from media attacks
Prince Harry admits Diana's 'inheritence' is kept for Archie, Lili

Prince Harry admits Diana's 'inheritence' is kept for Archie, Lili
Prince Harry felt 'absurdity' in being financially 'cut off' from King Charles

Prince Harry felt 'absurdity' in being financially 'cut off' from King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan were surrounded by 'drones' as press found out about America

Prince Harry, Meghan were surrounded by 'drones' as press found out about America
Royal family remains undecided on Prince Harry's six demands

Royal family remains undecided on Prince Harry's six demands
Prince Harry would 'roll a joint' amid feeling of 'safety' in America

Prince Harry would 'roll a joint' amid feeling of 'safety' in America
Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto
'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations

'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations