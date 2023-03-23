 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscar-Nominated documentary 'All That Breathes' is now streaming on OTT

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

All That Breathes might get removed from OTT soon
'All That Breathes' might get removed from OTT soon

Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes directed by Shaunak Sen is now finally streaming on digital platform Disney+Hotstar.

The story focuses on two brothers who devote their lives to protect the life of a bird; a fallen black kite. They take care of the bird for hours and hours to get the birds of prey up back in the sky.

The two-hour long documentary film is now available on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi-English mix language.

All That Breathes released on OTT on March 22. But there are high chances that the film might be removed from the digital platform as Disney+Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO due to cost-cutting.

Therefore, the documentary will be removed from the OTT platform by April 1.

All That Breathes gained massive recognition on many international platforms like the Cannes Film Festival and Sundance. It received several awards globally under the category of Best Documentary. After all the global acclamation, the film managed to get an Oscar nomination but failed to bag an award. The film lost the Academy Award to Navalny, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Entertainment:

Sam Neill reflects on his friendship with Robin Williams, ‘funniest yet saddest person’

Sam Neill reflects on his friendship with Robin Williams, ‘funniest yet saddest person’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘always’ have ‘bit of room’ at King’s Coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘always’ have ‘bit of room’ at King’s Coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle destined to be ‘desperately unhappy’ as ex-royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle destined to be ‘desperately unhappy’ as ex-royals
Chrissy Teigen breaks down ‘familial coincidence of Esti’s name

Chrissy Teigen breaks down ‘familial coincidence of Esti’s name
Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber jet off to vacation in Mexico

Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber jet off to vacation in Mexico
'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges

'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges
Matt Damon weighs in on getting directed by Ben Affleck

Matt Damon weighs in on getting directed by Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston talks Cher hangouts as a teen: ‘So wild!’

Jennifer Aniston talks Cher hangouts as a teen: ‘So wild!’
Gisele Bündchen says it’s ‘so good’ having Joaquim Valente around her kids

Gisele Bündchen says it’s ‘so good’ having Joaquim Valente around her kids
Courteney Cox scrubs the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox scrubs the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tom Cruise reportedly no longer a part of teen daughter Suri Cruise’s life

Tom Cruise reportedly no longer a part of teen daughter Suri Cruise’s life
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘on a break’ from their ‘volatile’ relationship

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘on a break’ from their ‘volatile’ relationship