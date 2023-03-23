Oscar-Nominated documentary 'All That Breathes' is now streaming on OTT

'All That Breathes' might get removed from OTT soon

Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes directed by Shaunak Sen is now finally streaming on digital platform Disney+Hotstar.

The story focuses on two brothers who devote their lives to protect the life of a bird; a fallen black kite. They take care of the bird for hours and hours to get the birds of prey up back in the sky.

The two-hour long documentary film is now available on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi-English mix language.

All That Breathes released on OTT on March 22. But there are high chances that the film might be removed from the digital platform as Disney+Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO due to cost-cutting.

Therefore, the documentary will be removed from the OTT platform by April 1.

All That Breathes gained massive recognition on many international platforms like the Cannes Film Festival and Sundance. It received several awards globally under the category of Best Documentary. After all the global acclamation, the film managed to get an Oscar nomination but failed to bag an award. The film lost the Academy Award to Navalny, reports Indiatoday.