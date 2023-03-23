 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen slams rumours of dating ex-husband Tom Brady’s friend

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bündchen slams rumours of dating ex-husband Tom Brady’s friend
Gisele Bündchen slams rumours of dating ex-husband Tom Brady’s friend

Gisele Bündchen quashed reports about her dating life in an interview with Vanity Fair for the publication’s April issue.

Weeks after the supermodel enjoyed her Costa Rica trip, Daily Mail had shared an “exclusive” narrative linking Bündchen to real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer, a friend of Brady and Indian Creek resident (and the ex-husband of Elle Macpherson).

The outlet claimed the two had been “seeing each other for several months.”

According to VF, the model, 42, was devastated by the fabricated claims. “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she said of Soffer, adding that she has not so much as laid eyes on him in over six months.

“He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” she stressed. “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy.”

The model seemingly grimaced, “I mean, puh-leeze.” She especially resented the implication that she’d strategically date Soffer, a 55-year-old billionaire, “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Brazilian model was on the brink of tears as she mentioned people “creating false stories” about her “from the beginning of her divorce,” more so about “the hate” that she has received behind the alleged campaign.

“Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy,” she said. On the matter, the mom of two shares that she contemplates to clarify the claims or to “take the high road” for the sake of their children.

“I’m a simple girl who wants to be in nature—leave me alone. I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace,” she told the outlet.

Gisele Bündchen shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with ex-husband Tom Brady; with whom she finalised her divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Eva Longoria is producing Spanish version of Netflix hit 'Call My Agent!'

Eva Longoria is producing Spanish version of Netflix hit 'Call My Agent!'
Emma Chamberlain addresses $10,000 Instagram DM allegations

Emma Chamberlain addresses $10,000 Instagram DM allegations
Prince Harry ‘emptying the barrel’ every chance he gets

Prince Harry ‘emptying the barrel’ every chance he gets
‘John Wick 4’ end credits pays tribute to late Lance Reddick

‘John Wick 4’ end credits pays tribute to late Lance Reddick
The Weeknd named world’s ‘Most Popular Artist’ by Guinness World Records

The Weeknd named world’s ‘Most Popular Artist’ by Guinness World Records
Jennifer Lopez reveals how exercise helps her keep positive mental attitude

Jennifer Lopez reveals how exercise helps her keep positive mental attitude
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez follow 'Yellowstone'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez follow 'Yellowstone'
Charles’ motive behind invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid bare

Charles’ motive behind invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid bare

Aaron Sorkin survived a stroke in Nov: 'Loud wake-up call'

Aaron Sorkin survived a stroke in Nov: 'Loud wake-up call'
Adam Sandler mocks my boyfriends choices, says Jennifer Anniston

Adam Sandler mocks my boyfriends choices, says Jennifer Anniston
J Cole lighted first cigarette at aged 6

J Cole lighted first cigarette at aged 6
Taylor Swift will be joining Joe Alwyn on Eras Tour, ‘they are great together’

Taylor Swift will be joining Joe Alwyn on Eras Tour, ‘they are great together’