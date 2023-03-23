 
Marvel's Victora Alonso reportedly 'blindsided' by ouster

Marvel's Victora Alonso reportedly 'blindsided' by ouster

Despite a storied career at Marvel and years of success Victoria Alonso was fired as Marvel’s president of physical production, post-production, VFX and animation.

The Argentinian phenom’s dismissal has raised many questions about what’s going on at Marvel Studios. Sources have revealed to Variety that the decision was made by a group including human resources, Disney’s legal department and multiple executives.

Alonso’s longtime boss and Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige was dragged into an impossible situation and couldn’t arbitrate for Alonso. Moreover, according to Variety an insider revealed that Alonso was blindsided.

That hurried post-pandemic distribution schedule, which is also being circulated as one of the reason for Alonso’s removal was not of her making. It was however Alonso’s job to get titles through Marvel’s enormous post-production process.

By the summer of 2022 problem began to surface. One visual effects artist told Variety that the chief concern for them was Marvel’s inability to provide a clear strategy.

“The show I was on really struggled because it was an established character whose powers they were reconceiving for the MCU,” the artist said on the condition of anonymity.

A different senior VFX artist dismissed that Alonso would isolate individual artists: “The idea of a very senior exec terrifying rank and file artists, per some reports, feels a bit off,” they told Variety.

“She was the epitome of professional and knows her stuff,” said one former Disney film executive.

It has not yet been announced who will be replacing the Victoria Alonso.

