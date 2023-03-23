 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Aaron Sorkin survived a stroke in Nov: 'Loud wake-up call'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Aaron Sorkin survived a stroke in Nov: Loud wake-up call
Aaron Sorkin survived a stroke in Nov: 'Loud wake-up call'

Aaron Sorkin revealed he nearly met death after he suffered a stroke while working on his Broadway drama Camelot in November 2022.

During an interview with The New York Times, The West Wing creator said his blood pressure shot to the point that his doctor told him he was "supposed to be dead."

Following the cardiac arrest, the prolific writer revealed difficulty in his daily work.

The 61-year-old added that he still struggles with his sense of taste, but his other residual effects have vanished.

"Mostly it was a loud wake-up call," he told the daily.

"I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it's not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong."

He continued, "There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again. And I was concerned in the short-term that I wasn't going to be able to continue writing Camelot."

Meanwhile, Camelot's opening night is slated to be on April 13.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Chamberlain addresses $10,000 Instagram DM allegations

Emma Chamberlain addresses $10,000 Instagram DM allegations
‘John Wick 4’ end credits pays tribute to late Lance Reddick

‘John Wick 4’ end credits pays tribute to late Lance Reddick
The Weeknd named world’s ‘Most Popular Artist’ by Guinness World Records

The Weeknd named world’s ‘Most Popular Artist’ by Guinness World Records
Jennifer Lopez reveals how exercise helps her keep positive mental attitude

Jennifer Lopez reveals how exercise helps her keep positive mental attitude
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez follow 'Yellowstone'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez follow 'Yellowstone'
Charles’ motive behind invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid bare

Charles’ motive behind invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid bare

Taylor Swift will be joining Joe Alwyn on Eras Tour, ‘they are great together’

Taylor Swift will be joining Joe Alwyn on Eras Tour, ‘they are great together’
Christina Ricci opens up about challenges to film Yellowjackets 2 with a newborn

Christina Ricci opens up about challenges to film Yellowjackets 2 with a newborn