Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone

Bella Hadid is hoping for peaceful month ahead as she wished "Ramadan Mubarak" to all the fans on Wednesday,

The American model turned to Instagram on Wednesday to wish everyone a peaceful Ramadan.

Bella shared a beautiful graphic image that provides a symbolic representation of what Ramadan is actually all about, showcasing prayer mat, the Holy Qurans, and dates.

"Ramadan Mubarak to all...I wish the most peaceful month ahead" she captioned the post along with a moon and star emoji.

Fans of Palestinian-born American super model took to comment section and showered their love and blessings on Bella and wished Ramadan to others as well.

This post came after the model shared her Tik Tok which she created with a gal pal in Vegas to celebrate 5 months of sobriety.

The model revealed that she hasn't consumed alcohol in past 5 months, and she considers it as an achievement.

"5 months alcohol free," mentioned Hadid in a the Tik Tok video with a smile on her face, while she was spending good time in Las Vegas on Sunday.



