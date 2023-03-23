 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

'Succession' star opens up on season finale feel 

Succession star Jeremy Strong weighed in on the fourth and final season of HBO's most critically-acclaimed show.

"At the end of season 3, we left Kendall on the ground in this dirt parking lot in Italy, in a moment of terrible personal reckoning and devastation," Strong told EW.

The method actor continued, "We come back to the story not long after, but there's been time for him to put himself together again. We find him in LA, popping sunflower seeds in his mouth, and driving like a Porsche Taycan, and feeling pretty good. Kendall has always been on a pretty individual, and individualistic, path in terms of his pursuit of the crown, per se. I think now he needs his brother and sister [Kieran Culkin's Roman and Sarah Snook's Shiv], he needs to lean on them. They've joined forces to start this endeavor called the Hundred. It's given him a new purpose. He needs something, he says to them, you know, he refers to his drug use, he needs something to fill that hole in him that demands to be filled by something."

Succession season 4 will come on HBO and HBO Max on March 26.

