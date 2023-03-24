 
Prince Harry talks about 'leaving' hospital with 'unborn child'

Prince Harry is shedding light on the small funeral he had for his second child.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage in America amid intense scrutiny from the media.

Sharing his feelings from the day he lost his baby, Harry pens in ‘Spare’: “We left the hospital with our unborn child. A tiny package. We went to a place, a secret place only we knew. Under a spreading banyan tree, while Meg wept, I dug a hole with my hands and set the tiny package softly in the ground.”

Harry and Meghan later welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021.

