 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Prince Harry has appointed an army veteran to the board of his charity.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant JJ Chalmers  was badly injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving as a Royal Marine.

According to express.co.uk, he has previously said that Harry provided him with “one of the key catalysts” in his recovery.

 The publication reported that Harry has made Chalmers a trustee of Invictus Games Foundation.

It said he himself is a former participant in the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel which was set up by Prince Harry, and was a gold medallist.

According to express.co.uk, Chalmers and Harry became friends after they met during a rehabilitation triathlon in 2014, and he was invited to the royal wedding in 2018.

He has said he'll “be forever grateful” to the Duke of Sussex for encouraging him to take part in the Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment:

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi
Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France

Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France
King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'

King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'
Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him

Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him
Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit

Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit
Prince Harry believed Palace could never take his 'real uniform' after title strip

Prince Harry believed Palace could never take his 'real uniform' after title strip
Prince Harry talks about time Archie 'smashed' Gan-Gan Queen Christmas 'ornament'

Prince Harry talks about time Archie 'smashed' Gan-Gan Queen Christmas 'ornament'
Prince Harry talks about 'leaving' hospital with 'unborn child'

Prince Harry talks about 'leaving' hospital with 'unborn child'
Prince Harry admits feeling ‘totally’ helpless ‘four times’ in life

Prince Harry admits feeling ‘totally’ helpless ‘four times’ in life
Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen