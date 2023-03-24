 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé and Adidas end partnership

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Beyoncé and Adidas end partnership
Beyoncé and Adidas end partnership

Grammy-winning entrepreneur and singer-songwriter Beyoncé and the German lifestyle brand Adidas have mutually agreed to end collaboration.

A source close to the situation confirmed the split to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyoncé entered a creative alliance with Adidas in 2018, reintroducing her Ivy Park active wear line and also developed new footwear and garb for the brand.

However the split comes after some creative differences arose between Ivy Park and Adidas. Beyoncé is looking forward to reclaim ownership of her brand.

Beyoncé’ launched Ivy Park in 2016, which was a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. But in 2018 the venture with Topshop ended Beyoncé gained full rights of Ivy Park.

The pop star will launch her Renaissance World Tour in May in Stockholm, and the tour spans through Europe, with stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more.

The tour then returns to America with shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, the New York City metro area and her homeland Houston before closing in New Orleans.

More From Entertainment:

Jonas Brothers reveal ‘The Album’ is ‘window into our lives’

Jonas Brothers reveal ‘The Album’ is ‘window into our lives’
'The Night Agent' creator reveals personal connection to series

'The Night Agent' creator reveals personal connection to series
Jennifer Aniston honors her ‘sister’ Reese Witherspoon on her 47th birthday

Jennifer Aniston honors her ‘sister’ Reese Witherspoon on her 47th birthday
Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition
King Charles performs THIS royal duty ahead of France visit

King Charles performs THIS royal duty ahead of France visit
Nick Cannon admits he ‘regrets’ not having children with Christina Milian

Nick Cannon admits he ‘regrets’ not having children with Christina Milian
Brie Larson talks of Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t have a plan’

Brie Larson talks of Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t have a plan’
Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring disabled model

Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring disabled model

King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France

King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France
Larsa Pippen defends box braids in emotional clapback: ‘I’m not white’

Larsa Pippen defends box braids in emotional clapback: ‘I’m not white’
Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions