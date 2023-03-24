 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Adrian Brody is now a fashion designer for Bally

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Adrian Brody is now a fashion designer for Bally
Adrian Brody is now a fashion designer for Bally

Celebrated actor Adrien Brody has found a new outlet for his artistic flair in the Swiss luxury fashion house Bally.

The Academy-Award-winning actor and artist will be designing capsule collections for the brand, including ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags, as well as accessories.

“As an artist I am extremely excited to explore a new form of creative expression. I am honored to partner with Bally in this special collaboration, allowing me to channel my creative energy in a new way. “

“In my work, I have spent a lifetime on the road, inhabiting new lives in unusual places. Traveling and exploration has been a constant theme and great inspiration for me personally and will guide the narrative as I create capsules that capture and distill the beauty of a journey.”

Brody had the help of Bally’s Creative Studio for his line which highlights his enthusiasm for travel.

“Brody will seek to honor and exhibit the rich history and tradition of Bally by blending his artistic flair with his appreciation for finely crafted goods,” said the brand.

“Since the early 20th century, Bally has partnered with the world’s leading creative talent, from illustrators to architects, musicians to artists. With that in mind, I am honored to announce this special partnership with Adrien, who has a unique style and creative vision. I’ve always admired his work on screen and in the studio and am excited to see his interpretation of Bally’s artistic heritage through his unique, multicultural and sophisticated lens.”

Adrien Nicholas Brody received widespread recognition and acclaim after starring as Władysław Szpilman in Roman Polanski's The Pianist, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor at age 29.

Other memorable work by the actor includes The Thin Red Line , The Village, King Kong , Predators and Midnight in Paris.

Brody is also loved for his work with Wes Anderson's, having starred in four of his inventive films; The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez
Melanie Lynskey reveals why she can’t relate much to Yellowjackets’ role

Melanie Lynskey reveals why she can’t relate much to Yellowjackets’ role
'The Little Mermaid' differs from Disney original in a big way

'The Little Mermaid' differs from Disney original in a big way
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson was 'scared' of joining the MCU

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson was 'scared' of joining the MCU
Ben Affleck’s honest confession about Jennifer’s Lopez love for Yellowstone

Ben Affleck’s honest confession about Jennifer’s Lopez love for Yellowstone
‘Stranger Things’ writers shut down ‘Eleven’ spinoff speculations

‘Stranger Things’ writers shut down ‘Eleven’ spinoff speculations

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué breaks silence on Shakira breakup: ‘I do what I want'

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué breaks silence on Shakira breakup: ‘I do what I want'
King Charles: A doting grandfather

King Charles: A doting grandfather
Gwyneth Paltrow team present court security 'treats' at ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow team present court security 'treats' at ski crash trial
Jonas Brothers reveal ‘The Album’ is ‘window into our lives’

Jonas Brothers reveal ‘The Album’ is ‘window into our lives’
Beyoncé and Adidas end partnership

Beyoncé and Adidas end partnership
'The Night Agent' creator reveals personal connection to series

'The Night Agent' creator reveals personal connection to series